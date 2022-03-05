Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00227978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.