DeHive Price Down 12.2% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $233,126.26 and approximately $157,967.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeHive has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.