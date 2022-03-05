Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.77.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
