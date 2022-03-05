Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0719

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $596,475.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 146,486,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

