Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in February

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 301,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.21) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.70 ($6.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.