Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $6.33 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001497 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048768 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,690 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.