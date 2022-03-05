Digital Fitness Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,774.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $666,560.52 and approximately $19,774.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,654,941 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

