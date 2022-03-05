DigitalBits 24-Hour Volume Tops $867,765.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $280.72 million and approximately $867,765.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00227797 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

