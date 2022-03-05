Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $212,893.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.43 or 0.06707903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00263436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00743783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00069426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00426063 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00290733 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,500,793 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

