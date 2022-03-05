Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Hits $210,458.27 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $210,458.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.23 or 0.06756244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00741631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00409648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00290317 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,497,336 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.