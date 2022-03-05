Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $324.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00098853 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

