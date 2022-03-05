Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.20 Million Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.36% of Daktronics worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Daktronics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

