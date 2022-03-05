Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 572,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $48.65 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

