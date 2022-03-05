Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DDL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,812. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

