DinoExchange Price Reaches $0.0473 on Major Exchanges (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $334,607.62 and approximately $24.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

