disBalancer Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $101,270.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,712 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

