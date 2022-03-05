Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.07. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 478,975 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$371.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

