Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,891 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.48. 6,302,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124,508. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

