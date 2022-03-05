Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,924 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $268,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $397.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $342.59 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

