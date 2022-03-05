Diversified Trust Co Acquires 75,865 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNFP traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 415,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

