Diversified Trust Co Buys 183,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $241,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

