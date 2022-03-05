Diversified Trust Co Buys 595 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average of $218.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.