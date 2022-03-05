Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.96. 4,535,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

