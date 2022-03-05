Diversified Trust Co Has $12.30 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after acquiring an additional 320,396 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,868,020. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average is $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

