Diversified Trust Co Has $34.18 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,118,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $226.46 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

