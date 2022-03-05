Diversified Trust Co Has $5.38 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. 2,181,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.66. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.