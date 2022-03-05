Diversified Trust Co Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,927. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

