Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $147.30. 1,059,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $147.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.