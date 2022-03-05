Diversified Trust Co Purchases 874 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.36. 43,142,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,322,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.86. The firm has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

