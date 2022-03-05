Diversified Trust Co Sells 20,914 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

CVX stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

