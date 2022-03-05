Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,876 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.14. 12,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.99 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

