DMScript Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $104,705.49 and approximately $27.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

