DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,163 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.