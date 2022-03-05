DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 22,246 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
