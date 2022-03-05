DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 24,956 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SEA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

