DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,050 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

