DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,761 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.65 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

