DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,240 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.28 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

