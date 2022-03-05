DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,862 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 87.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 325,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 151,921 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Progressive by 97,852.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

