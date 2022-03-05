DNB Asset Management AS Buys 9,045 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

