DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

