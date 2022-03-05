DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

