DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $488.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.71 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

