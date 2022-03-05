DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.39 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

