DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.80 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,062 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.27% of Livent worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

