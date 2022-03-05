DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

