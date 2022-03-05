DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.38% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,969,000 after buying an additional 88,109 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $60.98 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

