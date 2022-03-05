DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.03 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

