DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.33 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $14,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

