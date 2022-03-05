DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.60 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.